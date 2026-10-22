Woman dies after being set ablaze by stepson in J&K’s Udhampur
According to reports, around 70 per cent of her body was affected by the burns, leaving her in critical condition
Sushma Devi, 42, died after her stepson allegedly set her on fire in Udhampur. The accused has been arrested
Devi suffered 70% burns and died at GMC Jammu. Police are investigating the incident
Juvenile cases in J&K rose from 171 in 2020 to 361 in 2022, with experts citing family conflict and financial stress as possible factors
A 42-year-old woman died after her stepson allegedly poured fuel on her and set her on fire inside their home in the Housing Colony area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Moksh Verma, has been arrested, and an investigation into the incident is underway.
The deceased, identified as Sushma Devi, sustained severe burn injuries in the alleged attack on Wednesday evening. According to reports, around 70 per cent of her body was affected by the burns, leaving her in critical condition.
Following the incident, neighbours and family members rushed Devi to the District Hospital in Udhampur for initial treatment. Given the severity of her injuries, she was subsequently referred to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, for specialised medical care.
Despite treatment, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.
Police have taken cognisance of the incident and initiated further investigation to establish the circumstances surrounding the alleged attack. The accused was taken into custody, though the motive behind the incident has not been established in the information available.
The incident has also drawn attention to broader concerns surrounding juvenile offences and the factors that may contribute to young people entering the criminal justice system in Jammu and Kashmir.
According to National Crime Records Bureau (NCRB) data cited in reports, registered cases involving juveniles in conflict with the law in the Union Territory increased from 171 in 2020 to 323 in 2021, before rising further to 361 in 2022.
A retrospective psychiatric study published in 2024 by the Institute of Mental Health and Neurosciences-Kashmir examined juvenile offenders and noted that cases involving them included charges under laws such as the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA), the Arms Act and the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act.
Legal and mental health experts in the Union Territory have highlighted several factors that may contribute to juvenile offending, including family disputes, financial hardship and inadequate parental guidance. They have also noted that some young people entering the justice system are first-time offenders rather than habitual criminals.
However, these broader trends do not establish a connection between the factors identified in studies of juvenile offending and the alleged attack on Sushma Devi. The circumstances of her death and the motive behind the incident remain subject to police investigation.
With IANS inputs