Woman dies after being set ablaze by stepson in J&K’s Udhampur

Sushma Devi, 42, died after her stepson allegedly set her on fire in Udhampur. The accused has been arrested

Devi suffered 70% burns and died at GMC Jammu. Police are investigating the incident

Juvenile cases in J&K rose from 171 in 2020 to 361 in 2022, with experts citing family conflict and financial stress as possible factors

A 42-year-old woman died after her stepson allegedly poured fuel on her and set her on fire inside their home in the Housing Colony area of Udhampur district in Jammu and Kashmir, police said on Thursday. The accused, identified as Moksh Verma, has been arrested, and an investigation into the incident is underway.

The deceased, identified as Sushma Devi, sustained severe burn injuries in the alleged attack on Wednesday evening. According to reports, around 70 per cent of her body was affected by the burns, leaving her in critical condition.

Following the incident, neighbours and family members rushed Devi to the District Hospital in Udhampur for initial treatment. Given the severity of her injuries, she was subsequently referred to Government Medical College (GMC), Jammu, for specialised medical care.

Despite treatment, she succumbed to her injuries at the hospital.