Woman gives birth while being carried across river on cot in MP village
Ambulance could not reach rain-cut-off hamlet in Chhindwara district; residents renew demand for bridge and all-weather road
A 35-year-old woman gave birth while being carried on a cot across a river in Madhya Pradesh's Chhindwara district after an ambulance failed to reach her rain-isolated village, highlighting persistent gaps in rural connectivity and emergency healthcare.
The Indian Express reported that the incident occurred in Lohri Mohalla of Hathoda Hiri village in Amarwara block, where around 20 families are cut off during the monsoon as a rain-fed river severs the only approach road. A video showing villagers carrying the woman across the river on a cot surfaced on Sunday and drew widespread attention on social media.
According to her family, Savita Vishwakarma, wife of Shankar Vishwakarma, went into labour on Wednesday evening. Her relatives contacted the 108 ambulance service, but the vehicle could not reach the hamlet because of the swollen river.
With no alternative, family members and villagers placed her on a cot and began carrying her across the river on foot. During the crossing, her labour pains intensified and she delivered the baby before reaching the other side.
After crossing the river, the family waited for an ambulance, but when none arrived, they transported the mother and newborn to Amarwara Civil Hospital on a motorcycle.
Hospital authorities said both the mother and the baby are in good health.
Residents seek bridge
Gopal Vishwakarma, the woman's brother-in-law, said the settlement remains inaccessible every monsoon because vehicles cannot cross the river.
"My sister-in-law was in severe labour pain. We called an ambulance, but during the rain, no vehicle can reach our hamlet because of the river. We had no choice but to carry her on a cot. While crossing the river, she delivered the baby on the way," he said.
He alleged that villagers had repeatedly appealed to authorities for a bridge and an all-weather road but had received no response.
"Such situations arise every monsoon. We have repeatedly demanded a bridge and a proper road, but neither officials nor public representatives have paid attention. Schoolchildren also have to cross the river every day," he said.
Residents said the absence of a bridge routinely prevents ambulances and other emergency services from reaching the village during the rainy season, forcing patients to be carried manually across the river.
Health department responds
Officials at Amarwara Civil Hospital said they had no immediate information on why the ambulance failed to reach the village.
"We do not know why the ambulance could not reach the pregnant woman on time. The 108 ambulance service is operated from the Bhopal control room. The mother and newborn have reached our hospital, and both are healthy," a health official said.
The incident has once again highlighted the challenges of last-mile healthcare delivery in remote parts of Madhya Pradesh, where poor road connectivity continues to hamper access to emergency medical services during the monsoon.