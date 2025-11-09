Woman, minor daughter critical after suicide attempt linked to fear over missing SIR form
Family says the woman panicked over not receiving the Special Intensive Revision enumeration form; TMC blames BJP for creating fear around NRC
A 27-year-old woman and her minor daughter are battling for their lives after allegedly attempting suicide in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, reportedly triggered by her fear of not receiving a SIR (Special Intensive Revision) enumeration form.
The incident, which took place on Saturday at their residence in Dhaniakhali, has once again brought political tensions over citizenship issues to the fore.
Police said the woman and her daughter were rushed to Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital, where they remain in critical condition in the ICU.
Officers have begun an investigation into the circumstances leading to the alleged suicide attempt, including the family’s claim that the woman felt threatened by the absence of the SIR form.
According to her father, the woman became extremely distressed after she noticed that every member of the household had received their SIR forms except her. He said she feared that her lack of documentation would lead to deportation.
“She was frightened because she had no documents and thought she might be taken away. Out of panic, she consumed poison along with her daughter,” he said after visiting the child in the hospital.
Family members added that the woman had been staying at her parental home in Dhaniakhali for the past six years due to marital issues, and had appeared mentally strained in recent days. They said she had been expressing increasing anxiety about documentation and verification processes.
The incident has drawn immediate political reactions. Dhaniakhali Trinamool Congress MLA Asima Patra directly blamed the BJP, accusing its leaders of spreading fear among vulnerable sections through statements about detention centres and the NRC.
“When BJP leaders talk about sending people to detention camps, it spreads panic across Bengal. A similar case occurred in Dankuni a few days ago,” Patra said. “BJP is playing with people’s lives.”
The BJP has not yet responded to Patra’s remarks, but similar incidents in the state have previously sparked sharp exchanges between the two parties over how citizenship laws, verification drives and political rhetoric are interpreted by citizens on the ground.
Police said they are examining all angles, including whether misinformation or miscommunication about the SIR process may have contributed to the woman’s panic. Further details are awaited as doctors monitor the condition of the woman and her daughter.
With PTI inputs
