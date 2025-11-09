Woman, minor daughter critical after suicide attempt linked to fear over missing SIR form

A 27-year-old woman and her minor daughter are battling for their lives after allegedly attempting suicide in West Bengal’s Hooghly district, reportedly triggered by her fear of not receiving a SIR (Special Intensive Revision) enumeration form.

The incident, which took place on Saturday at their residence in Dhaniakhali, has once again brought political tensions over citizenship issues to the fore.

Police said the woman and her daughter were rushed to Kolkata’s SSKM Hospital, where they remain in critical condition in the ICU.

Officers have begun an investigation into the circumstances leading to the alleged suicide attempt, including the family’s claim that the woman felt threatened by the absence of the SIR form.

According to her father, the woman became extremely distressed after she noticed that every member of the household had received their SIR forms except her. He said she feared that her lack of documentation would lead to deportation.