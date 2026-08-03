Woman teacher stabbed to death in broad daylight at Faridabad school
Police say victim had recently filed a molestation complaint against suspect, who was allegedly stalking her
A 29-year-old teacher was stabbed to death inside a private school in Haryana's Faridabad district on Monday after a masked man allegedly barged onto the premises and attacked her in broad daylight, police said. The incident took place at Saraswati Senior Secondary School in Sikrona village. An FIR has been registered at Sector 58 police station.
The accused allegedly stabbed the teacher more than 20 times in the neck and chest before fleeing the scene. The attack was captured on the school's CCTV cameras, and a purported video of the incident later went viral on social media.
Police identified the accused as Amit, a resident of Kot village, who was reportedly arrested within two hours of the incident, still wearing blood-stained clothes.
Police said the victim, identified as Sandhya (29), had lodged a molestation complaint against Amit a few days earlier. Although the matter was resolved after the accused apologised publicly, investigators suspect he carried out the attack in retaliation.
Sandhya, a resident of Dabua in Ballabgarh, lived with her husband in Firozpur Kalan and worked as a teacher. She had arrived at the school at around 9.30 am as usual. Shortly after classes began, the accused allegedly entered the premises with his face covered by a white scarf and asked to meet her.
School staff informed Sandhya, and as she approached the main gate, the accused allegedly attacked her with a knife. Police said he repeatedly stabbed her in the neck, chest, abdomen and face. Despite her attempts to fend him off, the assailant continued the attack.
According to police, the CCTV footage shows the accused continuing to stab Sandhya even after she collapsed. Hearing her screams, school administrator Tejpal rushed to intervene and tried to stop the attacker. However, the accused allegedly threatened him with the knife, forcing him to retreat before fleeing the school.
Other teachers rushed to Sandhya's aid, but she had already succumbed to her injuries. "I tried to warn the young man and shouted, 'Hey, what are you doing? Stop!' but he charged at me with the knife. I started looking for something to use as a weapon, but by then, he had struck her several times and fled.
"There was only one attacker. He had a bike without a number plate parked outside. After the incident, I informed the police and immediately took Sandhya to hospital, where doctors declared her dead," Tejpal said.
With PTI inputs