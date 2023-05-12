Women-only 'pink parks' envisioned for all civic wards in Delhi, says Deputy Mayor Iqbal

"We will work on it as and when we get a request from an area councillor. If there is a demand from the residents and the councillors who represent them make a proposal for such women-only parks, we will take it forward," the official said.



The MCD has about 15,000 parks under its jurisdiction. It also maintains some historic parks such as Subhas Park (set up over a century ago as Edward Park and renamed after Independence), Roshanara Bagh, Qudsiya Bagh, and several small parks in residential neighbourhoods



Many parks and horticultural spaces in the city are also under the jurisdiction of the Delhi Development Authority, the city government's Public Works department and the Central Public Works Department.



The concept of parks meant only for women is not new to Delhi as Zenana Park and Parda Bagh existed from the colonial era.



"Parda Bagh is a historic park in the Daryaganj area and we will also work on the betterment of our historic parks too," Iqbal said.