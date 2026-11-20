On 28 October, the court granted Singh a final opportunity to submit his response within a week, making it clear that no further extension would be allowed.

Earlier, on 28 September, the Rouse Avenue Court had issued notices to Singh and Tomar, seeking their replies to the appeal. The matter was subsequently heard on 9 October, when the respondents were granted additional time to file their responses.

With Singh's reply now submitted, the court has scheduled arguments from the wrestlers' side for 27 and 28 November, followed by arguments from Singh's side on 5 and 9 December.

On 3 August, additional chief judicial magistrate Ashwini Panwar acquitted Singh and Tomar, observing that the prosecution had failed to establish the charges against them beyond a reasonable doubt.

The acquittal prompted the four women wrestlers to challenge the verdict, arguing that the trial court had not properly evaluated the evidence on record.

The case dates back to January 2023, when several prominent wrestlers, including Olympians Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia, staged a protest at Delhi's Jantar Mantar.

They accused Singh of sexual harassment and intimidation and demanded his resignation as WFI chief, along with the dissolution of the federation.

Following a complaint submitted to Indian Olympic Association (IOA) president P.T. Usha, an inquiry committee was constituted to examine the allegations. The Union Sports Ministry subsequently suspended the functioning of the WFI.

In May 2024, the Rouse Avenue Court framed charges against Singh over allegations of sexual harassment and outraging the modesty of five women wrestlers. Singh pleaded not guilty and opted to face trial.

The appeal against his acquittal is separate from the POCSO case registered following a complaint by a minor wrestler. In May 2025, a Delhi court accepted the Delhi Police's cancellation report after the investigating agency said it had found no corroborative evidence to substantiate the allegations.

The upcoming hearings will determine the next stage of the wrestlers' challenge to Singh and Tomar's acquittal.

With IANS inputs