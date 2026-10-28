Delhi court gives Brij Bhushan final week to reply to wrestlers’ appeal against acquittal

A Delhi court has given Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh one week to respond to four women wrestlers’ appeal against his acquittal

The court said no further opportunity would be granted to file his reply

The appeal also challenges former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar’s acquittal on a criminal intimidation charge

A Delhi court on Wednesday gave former Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh a final opportunity to respond to an appeal filed by four women wrestlers challenging his acquittal in a sexual harassment case.

The Rouse Avenue court directed Singh to submit his reply within a week and made clear that no further opportunity would be granted.

The wrestlers have challenged the trial court’s acquittal of Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar, arguing that the judgment was legally unsustainable and that the evidence had not been properly assessed.

Their appeal also contests Tomar’s acquittal on a charge of criminal intimidation under Section 506 Part I of the Indian Penal Code, arising from a complaint by one of the wrestlers.

The court issued notices to Singh and Tomar on 28 September, seeking their responses. At the subsequent hearing on 9 October, it allowed additional time for replies and listed the matter for 28 October.