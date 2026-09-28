Delhi court seeks Brij Bhushan’s response to wrestlers’ appeal against acquittal
Four women wrestlers have challenged the August verdict clearing the former WFI chief and Vinod Tomar; the matter will be heard on 9 October
A Delhi sessions court has issued notices to Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh, Vinod Tomar and the state on an appeal by four women wrestlers
The wrestlers say the trial court assessed the evidence incorrectly when it acquitted Singh and Tomar on 3 August
The appeal also challenges Tomar’s acquittal on a criminal intimidation charge
A Delhi court on Monday issued notices to former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh and former WFI assistant secretary Vinod Tomar on an appeal filed by four women wrestlers challenging their acquittal in a sexual harassment case.
Special Judge Dig Vinay Singh of the Rouse Avenue Courts also issued notice to the state and listed the matter for 9 October, when responses are expected. The appeal challenges the trial court’s 3 August judgment, which acquitted Singh and Tomar after finding that the prosecution had not proved the charges beyond reasonable doubt.
The wrestlers contend that the judgment cannot stand in law and that the trial court assessed the evidence incorrectly. They have also challenged Tomar’s acquittal on a charge of criminal intimidation under Section 506 Part I of the Indian Penal Code, arising from an allegation made by one complainant.
The appeal had earlier been listed on 26 September but could not be taken up because the judge was unavailable. Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Ashwini Panwar had delivered the acquittal on 3 August. newindianexpress.com
The case followed protests that began at Jantar Mantar in January 2023, when wrestlers including Vinesh Phogat, Sakshi Malik and Bajrang Punia raised allegations of sexual harassment and intimidation against Singh. They demanded his resignation as WFI chief and the dissolution of the federation. Singh denied wrongdoing and pleaded not guilty when the case went to trial.
Following a complaint to Indian Olympic Association president P.T. Usha, a committee including sportspersons Mary Kom and Yogeshwar Dutt was constituted to examine the allegations. The WFI denied the claims against its then president and coaches. The Union Sports Ministry later suspended the federation’s functioning and sidelined Tomar amid the controversy.
In May 2024, the Rouse Avenue Court framed charges against Singh relating to the alleged sexual harassment of five women wrestlers and outraging their modesty. Tomar faced a criminal intimidation charge. Singh maintained his innocence and, while the trial was pending, sought to have the FIR, chargesheet and proceedings quashed by the Delhi High Court.
The proceedings are separate from a case brought under the Protection of Children from Sexual Offences Act following a complaint by a minor wrestler. A Delhi court accepted a police cancellation report in that case in May 2025 after investigators said they had found no corroborating evidence; the complainant and her father did not oppose the report.
After the August acquittal, Phogat and Punia said the women wrestlers would challenge the verdict. Singh welcomed the decision and described it as a victory for junior wrestlers. The sessions court will now consider the appeal; Monday’s notices do not alter the acquittal.
With IANS inputs