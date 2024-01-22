Women's reservation bill: SC grants Centre two weeks to respond to Congress leader's plea

The Supreme Court on Monday asked the Centre to respond within two weeks to a plea by a Congress leader seeking immediate implementation of the Nari Shakti Vandan Act 2023 so that one-third of the seats in the Lok Sabha and state assemblies can be reserved for women before the general elections due this year.

A bench of justices Sanjiv Khanna and Dipankar Datta allowed the Centre time after its advocate Kanu Agrawal said the government needs some time to file a comprehensive reply.

Senior advocate Vikas Singh, appearing for petitioner Jaya Thakur, said the court should issue a direction to ensure that the law can be implemented before the general elections. Justice Khanna said the court cannot pass a direction and this stage and asked Singh to wait for the Centre's reply.

When advocate Prashant Bhushan said he wanted to file a petition on the issue, the bench told him his plea, being a fresh matter, can only be assigned to a bench by Chief Justice D.Y. Chandrachud.

It posted the matter for further hearing after three weeks. On 16 January, the top court had deferred the hearing of the plea until 22 January after counsel who were to appear on the Centre's behalf were not available.