Won't attend Yogi's swearing in, not invited yet: Akhilesh

Akhilesh also appeared to have softened his stand on the EVM row as he said that now it is not the time to discuss this issue, but he questioned the role of administration.



"To divert attention and ensure that there is no demand for review of how BJP won the election, the government has started promoting the film 'The Kashmir Files'. The result of the Uttar Pradesh election is completely different from the people's expectations. Now, the BJP should ensure that profit being made by 'The Kashmir Files' is spent on rehabilitation of Kashmiri Pandits. A committee should be formed for rehabilitation of the Kashmiri Pandits," he added.



On the drubbing in state elections, the SP chief said the process of review is going on and there were several reasons for the poll defeat.



Responding to the charge of indulging in casteist politics, he said that if the BJP does caste politics it is called social engineering but all others are called casteists.