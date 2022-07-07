'Won't let you cook' is Modi govt's new slogan: Nana Patole on LPG price hike

The BJP-led government has landed another blow to the common man by raising the price of LPG cylinder by Rs 50, said state Congress chief Nana Patole. How many people can afford to buy a gas cylinder at Rs 1,053, he asked. "The new slogan of the Modi government is `Na Khaane Dunga aur Na Pakane Dunga (Won't let you eat and won't let you cook either),'" Patole said. The government has failed to control inflation, he said, pointing out that an LPG cylinder used to cost Rs 450 in 2018.