Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Workers may be out in a few hours, says NDMA
41 ambulances and facilities for airlifting workers in serious condition are in place at the tunnel site, according to an NDMA member
National Disaster Management Authority on Thursday said there could be "success" in bringing out 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand in the next few hours or by Friday, 24 November.
Briefing media about the ongoing rescue operations, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain also added that it would not be fair to speculate on the timeline for rescue operations as it is just like fighting a war.
He also said the rescue work had stopped but is likely to start again shortly.
The NDMA member also said that the horizontal drilling to rescue workers may face 3-4 more hurdles.
He further said that 41 ambulances, one each for trapped workers, are in place at the tunnel site, and also facilities are in place to airlift workers in serious condition.
The men have been trapped for 11 days after a portion of the under-construction tunnel on the Uttarakhand Char Dham route collapsed, cutting off its exit.
Rescue operations to evacuate the workers resumed on Thursday morning after an overnight hurdle delayed the drilling by several hours.
