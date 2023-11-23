Uttarakhand tunnel collapse: Workers may be out in a few hours, says NDMA

National Disaster Management Authority on Thursday said there could be "success" in bringing out 41 workers trapped inside the Silkyara tunnel in Uttarakhand in the next few hours or by Friday, 24 November.

Briefing media about the ongoing rescue operations, National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) member Lt Gen (retd) Syed Ata Hasnain also added that it would not be fair to speculate on the timeline for rescue operations as it is just like fighting a war.

He also said the rescue work had stopped but is likely to start again shortly.