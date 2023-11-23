Day 11: Rescue work enters final stretch at Uttarkashi tunnel

Ambulances were on standby and a special ward at a local health centre kept ready as a multi-agency effort to rescue 41 men trapped in the Silkyara tunnel appeared close to success on Wednesday evening, 22 November.

In a late evening development, drilling of steel pipes through the rubble hit a hurdle when some iron rods came in the way of the auger machine. Officials, however, expected the rescue mission to be over by early Thursday morning.

Till 6 pm, up to 44 metres of an escape pipe had been inserted into the debris of the collapsed stretch of the tunnel in Uttarakhand's Uttarkashi district, an official update said in Delhi.

Earlier, officials said the American-made auger machine had to drill through a 57-metre stretch of debris to reach the workers, who were trapped when a portion of the under-construction tunnel collapsed 10 days back.

By this count, just 13 metres of debris remained to be drilled through.

As the drilling of 800 mm diameter steel pipes through the rubble hit a hurdle on Wednesday evening, an official said, "It is a minor hurdle which NDRF personnel have started cutting." "It will take them one-and-a-half hours at the most to remove them from the way before drilling starts again," said the project head of Jozila Tunnel who is lending a helping hand in the rescue operations in Silkyara.

Two more pipes of six metres each are to be laid through the rubble to complete the escape passage for the trapped workers, he said.