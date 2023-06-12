World Bank Prez calls for greater role for private sector in climate fight

Ajay Banga, the World Bank's new president, called for the private sector to play a larger role to help emerging countries in their battle against climate change in his first interviews on Sunday.

He argued that countries from countries — essentially of the developed world, the World Bank, philanthropies and multilateral development banks (MDBs) will not be enough to meet the requirements of the emerging markets to help them transition from fossil fuel to clean fuel.

"The only way forward is to find a way to get the private sector to believe that this is part of their future," said Banga, who took charge on June 2 as the 14th President of the World Bank, to CBS News.