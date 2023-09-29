World Heart Day: 1,250 new heart attack cases reported in people under 35 years in B’luru in last two years

Apart from a sedentary lifestyle, several factors are resulting in more people suffering from heart attacks in the IT city of Bengaluru.

On the occasion of World Heart Day celebrated on September 29, experts called for lifestyle changes in a post-Covid scenario.

Dr. Sudarshan GT, Senior Consultant Minimally Invasive Cardiac Surgeon, Fortis Hospital, Bannerghatta Road, told IANS, “Heart diseases are now prevalent among the young and 25 per cent of those who suffered heart attacks are below 45 years of age, not just in the state but in the entire country.

“The Bangalore Premature Coronary Artery Disease (PCAD) registry has disclosed that over the last two years, over 2,500 cases of heart attack have been recorded among patients under the age of 40 years. Out of these 1,250 fresh cases have been reported under the age of 35 years.”