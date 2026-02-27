World order shaken, multilateralism not optional, says Angela Merkel

Former German chancellor Angela Merkel on Thursday delivered a forceful defence of multilateralism, cautioning that rising protectionism and geopolitical conflict are placing the international order under severe strain.

Speaking at the inaugural Dr Manmohan Singh memorial lecture, organised by the Manmohan Singh Trust, Merkel argued that abandoning multilateral cooperation was not an option at a time when democracies were under pressure and global challenges were intensifying.

Referring to US-led protectionist trade policies and shifting geopolitical dynamics, she said the global order had been shaken. “What we are losing sight of is that life on Earth is in peril, and we have no choice but to cooperate on a multilateral view,” she said.

Merkel pointed to Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine as a stark example of the erosion of territorial integrity, saying the European post-war order had been forced “into a corner”. The principle of sovereignty, she said, was being treated with contempt.

She was also critical of the United States under Donald Trump, saying Washington had weakened international institutions such as the World Health Organization, the World Trade Organization and the Paris Climate Agreement, while openly questioning the role of the United Nations and its Security Council.

“The previous order of cooperation is replaced by an order in which might means right, instead of the strength of the right,” she said.

If the world’s largest economy were to withdraw from multilateral engagement, “of course we would have a problem”, Merkel noted. However, she insisted this should not deter other nations from working together. “I don't believe that any country in the world can solve the problems that arise on its own. We all depend on partnerships.”

A significant portion of her address focused on the need to regulate artificial intelligence and emerging technologies, including social media. Merkel warned that AI systems and digital platforms could distort public discourse by enabling falsehoods to be presented as truth, posing risks to democracy and freedom of expression.

“Technology should be subjected to regulation,” she said, calling for international cooperation to establish guardrails for AI. While acknowledging that such regulation might appear unrealistic amid geopolitical rivalry, she cautioned that without it “multilateralism would ossify”.