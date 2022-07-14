WPI inflation eases to 15.18% in June

The wholesale price-based inflation eased to 15.18 per cent in June on lower prices of manufactured and fuel items, even though food articles remained costly.

The Wholesale Price Index-based inflation was at a record high of 15.88 per cent last month and 12.07 per cent in June last year.

The WPI inflation in June has bucked the three-month rising trend but remained in double-digit for the 15th consecutive month beginning April last year.

Inflation in food articles in June was 14.39 per cent, as prices of vegetables, fruits and potato witnessed a sharp spike over the year-ago period.