Wrestler Bajrang Punia granted one-day exemption in defamation case

A Delhi court on 6 September exempted wrestler Bajrang Punia from personal appearance for a day in a criminal defamation complaint filed against him by wrestling coach Naresh Dahiya.

Dahiya has alleged that Punia, in the company of other wrestlers/ individuals, made defamatory remarks against him regarding Dahiya's alleged sexual misconduct at a press conference held on 10 May at Delhi's Jantar Mantar during a protest by female wrestlers against alleged sexual harassment by BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

As Punia’s counsel sought relief stating medical grounds, metropolitan magistrate Yashdeep Chahal of Patiala House courts granted it. Counsel claimed that his client was unable to appear before the court for the day as he is suffering from fever. The court then adjourned the matter until 14 September.

Earlier, Dahiya had told media outlets that Punia's remarks had caused several trainees to withdraw from his wrestling academy in Delhi.