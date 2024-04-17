Wrestler Sakshi Malik among Time magazine's 100 most influential people

Olympic medallist Indian wrestler Sakshi Malik has been listed among the 100 most influential people of 2024 by Time magazine.

Sakshi, India's only female Olympic medallist in wrestling, has been honoured for her relentless fight against alleged sexual harassment of female wrestlers by BJP MP and former Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) president Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh.

Sakshi, along with two-time World Championships bronze medallist Vinesh Phogat and Tokyo Olympics bronze winner Bajrang Punia, spearheaded the protest against Singh at Delhi's Jantar Mantar, demanding his arrest for intimidating and allegedly sexually harassing female grapplers of India.

The protest, which began in January 2023, became a year-long battle against Singh, drawing support and attention both in India and abroad.

A charge sheet was filed against Singh, but he continues to deny the allegations.