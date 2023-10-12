X Corp banned over 5L accounts for policy violations in India in Sep

Elon Musk-run X Corp (formerly Twitter) banned a record 5,57,764 accounts in India between 26 August and 25 September, mostly for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

The micro-blogging platform, going through a churning under Musk who has recently appointed a new X CEO Linda Yaccarino, also took down 1,675 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

In total, X banned 5,59,439 accounts in the reporting period in India.

X, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 3,076 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.

In addition, X processed 116 grievances which were appealing account suspensions.

"We overturned 10 of these account suspensions after reviewing the specifics of the situation. The remaining reported accounts remain suspended," said the company.

"We received 13 requests related to general questions about Twitter accounts during this reporting period," it added. Most complaints from India were about abuse/harassment (1,076), followed by hateful conduct (1,063), child sexual exploitation (450), and sensitive adult content (332).