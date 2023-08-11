X Corp bans record over 23L accounts for policy violations in India in 'June-July' period

Elon Musk-run X Corp (formerly Twitter) has banned a record 23,95,495 accounts in the 'June-July' period in India, mostly for promoting child sexual exploitation and non-consensual nudity.

Between May 26 and June 25, X banned 5,44,473 accounts in India.

The micro-blogging platform also took down 1,772 accounts for promoting terrorism on its platform in the country.

X, in its monthly report in compliance with the new IT Rules, 2021, said that it received 3,340 complaints from users in India in the same time frame through its grievance redressal mechanisms.