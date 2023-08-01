Twitter: 'X' sign removed from San Francisco headquarters

A brightly flashing "X" sign on the roof of the San Francisco headquarters of the company formerly known as Twitter was removed on Monday, just days after it was installed.

The San Francisco Department of Building Inspection said there were 24 complaints about the towering, unpermitted structure over the weekend. The complaints included concerns about the safety of the structure and intrusive lights.

The sign was part of the rebranding effort of the Elon Musk-owned company, now known as X.

The company had removed the iconic blue bird logo from the building last week, though the 'er' of Twitter remained up after the takedown was abruptly halted since the company did not have the necessary permits.

The chaos around the replacement of the sign is reflective of Musk's rebranding efforts in general. The micro-blogging platform still sports the Twitter name and branding in several places on the platform.