Twitter's new 'X' logo to evolve over time: Musk

As Twitter is being rebranded as 'X', its owner Elon Musk on Wednesday said that the new logo will evolve over time.

When a user posted, "X logo is now more bolder & edgy."

Musk replied: "I don’t like the thicker bars, so reverting. The logo will evolve over time."

In response to another tweet, he said, "X will become the most valuable brand on Earth. Make my words."

"Lot of great people at X,” he posted.

Musk had started hinting at this rebranding on Sunday with a series of tweets, starting with one that said, "soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."