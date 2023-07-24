Elon Musk-owned Twitter changes blue bird logo to 'X'

Elon Musk's official account also has the logo as his display picture and a small icon next to the blue tick, where the blue bird logo previously was.



The new logo is the latest change that Musk has bought to the social media platform since he bought it for USD 44 billion last year.



Under Musk's tumultuous tenure, the company has seen many changes including large-scale sackings, charges for previously free services, return of previously banned right-wing accounts and changes to content moderation. He has also changed its business name to X Corp, reflecting his vision to create a 'super app' like China's WeChat.