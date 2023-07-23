Twitter: 'X' marks the spot soon, says Elon Musk

Twitter CEO Elon Musk on Sunday, July 22, announced that he will soon replace the micro-blogging platform's blue bird logo with the 'X' logo.

Musk tweeted, "Frankly, I love the negative feedback on this platform. Vastly preferable to some sniffy censorship bureau! And soon we shall bid adieu to the Twitter brand and, gradually, all the birds."

"If a good enough X logo is posted tonight, we'll make go live worldwide tomorrow," he added.