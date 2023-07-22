Twitter to restrict DMs for unverified accounts to reduce spam

Twitter has announced to restrict direct messages (DMs) for unverified accounts in order to reduce spam on the platform.

The company said it will soon be implementing some changes “in our effort to reduce spam in Direct Messages”.

“Unverified accounts will have daily limits on the number of DMs they can send,” the company said.

To send unlimited DMs, a Twitter user will now need to pay for a Twitter Blue subscription.

Twitter, however, didn’t specify what the daily DM limit might be. The changes would be implemented beginning Friday.