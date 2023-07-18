Twitter rival Bluesky faces backlash for allowing usernames with racial slurs

Twitter co-founder Jack Dorsey-backed Bluesky has come under fire for removing numerous racist, ableist, and transphobic slurs from its list of flagged words in a controversial update last week.

According to TechCrunch, several users are angry that Bluesky hasn't apologised for allowing racial slurs to pass through its moderation tools even though they violate the platform's community guidelines.

"Our community guidelines published yesterday reflect our values for a healthy community, and we are working on becoming better stewards every day," Bluesky CEO Jay Graber said in a post last week.