Yamuna again breaches danger-mark in Delhi, reaches 205.39 mt

The Yamuna river in the national capital yet again crossed the danger-mark on Tuesday, reaching a height of 205.39 metre. The water-level was recorded at 10 p.m. at the Loha Pul (Iron Bridge), breaching the danger-mark of 205.33 metre.

It may be noted that during heavy rainfall last month, the Yamuna had broken a 45-year-old record, reaching its highest level at 208.65 metre, which led to flooding in several low-lying areas in the national capital.

The situation later improved, as traffic resumed on roads in the low-lying areas that were water-logged for days.