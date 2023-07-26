Yamuna's water level below danger mark, but rain causes worry

The Yamuna river in Delhi flowed below the danger mark of 205.33 metres on Wednesday but is expected to rise again following heavy rain in parts of the capital and upper catchment areas in the morning.

According to the Central Water Commission (CWC), the water level at the Old Railway Bridge (ORB) stood at 205.09 metres at 9 am.

The Safdarjung Observatory, Delhi's primary weather station, recorded 37.1 mm of rainfall in the 24 hours that ended at 8:30 am, meteorological office data showed.