Yamuna water level increases again to 205.80 metres

The water level of the Yamuna river increased slightly to 205.80 metres on Monday, July 17.

At around 5 a.m, the water level was recorded at 205.45 metres.

"At 7 a.m, it was 205.48 metres; at 8 a.m, it was 205.50 metres; at 9 a.m, it reached 205.58 metres. Later, it was recorded at 205.70 metres at 10 a.m., which further increased to 205.76 metres at 11 a.m. Currently, the water level is recorded at 205.80 metres," a Delhi government official said.

PWD Minister Atishi said that the water level had increased due to heavy rainfall that occurred in Haryana on Sunday.