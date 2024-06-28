BSY, aides paid money to sexual assault victim to buy silence: chargesheet

Yediyurappa then called the minor inside a meeting room next to the hall and locked the door. He then asked the victim whether she remembered the face of the person who had sexually assaulted her earlier to which the victim replied twice stating that she did, the chargesheet said.

After this Yediyurappa asked her what her age was then, to which she replied six-and-half; at this point he allegedly tried to sexually assault her, the CID alleged.

The horrified victim pushed Yediyurappa's hand, moved away and asked him to open the door. Yediyurappa then opened the door and exited after putting some cash in the hands of the victim from his pocket. He then told the victim's mother that he couldn’t help them in the case and also gave her some money from his pocket and sent them away, the chargesheet said.

After the victim's mother uploaded a video related to the incident on her Facebook account, on 20 February, at the behest of Yediyurappa, the other accused -- Arun, Rudresh and Mariswamy -- went to their house and brought them to his residence, it said.

According to the chargesheet, Arun then ensured that the victim's mother deleted the video from her Facebook account and her iPhone’s gallery. On Yediyurappa’s directions, Rudresh is said to have paid the alleged victim Rs 2 lakh in cash.

A Bengaluru court on 13 June issued a non-bailable arrest warrant against Yediyurappa in the case registered against him on 14 March. The Karnataka High Court on 14 June restrained the CID from arresting Yediyurappa, while directing him to appear before it for probe.

Yediyurappa was questioned for over three hours by the CID on 17 June.

The victim's mother, who had leveled the charge against Yediyurappa, died at a private hospital in Bengaluru last month, due to lung cancer.

The victim's brother filed a petition in the court earlier this month alleging that though the case was registered on 14 March, no progress has been made in the investigation. The petitioner prayed that Yediyurappa should be arrested and interrogated.

Yediyurappa has denied the charge and said he would fight the case legally. He has filed another petition challenging the entire proceedings initiated against him, which is pending before the high court.