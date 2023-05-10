Yediyurappa, Narayana Murthy among early voters in Karnataka Assembly elections

Karnataka Chief Electoral Officer Manoj Kumar Meena and District Electoral Officer and Chief of Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) Tushar Giri Nath also cast their ballot.



Urging people to come out and vote, Sudha Murty said: "I will not ask you who you will vote for or why you vote, because everyone has their own opinion and decision, but everyone should vote. We vote in every election."



On people who "go out" without voting, she said, "I can only say those who don't have patriotism, do such things. Get up early, first vote and then go anywhere you want."



Many polling stations in Bengaluru saw brisk polling, with senior citizens leading from the front at some of them.