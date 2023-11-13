Oil for cooking from Yogi Adityanath’s grand Ayodhya Deepotsav?

The Diwali-eve Deepotsav in Ayodhya has run into some adverse publicity, with video clips of mostly women and children from poorer backgrounds collecting residual oil from lamps which had flickered out. Some of them claimed to have come from Bahraich, 116 km away.

Even as a few policemen and volunteers tried to shoo them away, the undeterred women retreated to return to the same or other ghats. “We are poor and cannot afford to buy oil; the oil that we collect here every year helps us cook for months, sometimes for as many as six to eight months,” claimed a woman while speaking to a Mooknayak correspondent.

"Policemen have no right to hit women," exclaimed Shobha Devi from Ayodhya before complaining that policemen were beating them up with their lathis or sticks. "They would rather dump the residual oil in the river, but will not allow the poor to collect them," she complained.