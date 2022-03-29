Yogi, Akhilesh welcome Mahana as Assembly Speaker

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath and the Leader of Opposition in the state Assembly Akhilesh Yadav, on Tuesday, welcomed the unanimous election of Satish Mahana as Speaker and promised to positively contribute to the functioning of the house.



Speaking on the occasion, Yogi Adityanath said it is a welcome sign for the state that two 'wheels of democracy' (ruling and opposition) had moved in one direction.



He appealed to both the ruling and the Opposition members to work together for the development of the state.