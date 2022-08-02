Yogi govt dismisses 841 govt lawyers

The state government has also removed Additional Advocate General Vinod Kant as a part of this change.



In addition, 26 Additional Chief Permanent Advocates were removed from the Prayagraj Principal Bench, and 179 permanent advocates were also granted leave.



At the same time, the services of 111 civil brief holders were terminated while 141 criminal brief holders have also been removed, and 47 additional government advocates have been dismissed.



The services of the Lucknow Bench's two Chief Standing Councils have also been terminated.