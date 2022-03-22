Yogi resigns from UP Legislative Council

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) emerged victorious by winning 255 seats in the 403-member Assembly, securing a 41.29 per cent vote share. The Samajwadi Party secured 111 seats and the Rashtriya Lok Dal got eight while the Congress could win only two and the BSP got one seat.



This is the first time after 1985 that a ruling party has been successful in retaining power in the state.