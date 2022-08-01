You are all alive because of PM Modi: Bihar minister asserts in viral video

Bihar minister Ram Surat Rai, a BJP leader, is in the spotlight for his effusive praise of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's handling of the COVID-19 pandemic.

A purported video has gone viral on social media in which the minister for revenue and land reforms can be seen holding forth before a small crowd, under a thatched roof.

"If you all are alive today, it is because of Narendra Modi," the minister, apparently not a believer in moderation of speech, can be heard as saying in the video.