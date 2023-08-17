You are not special: Delhi HC to DU on PIL against CLAT-based admission to law courses

During the hearing on Thursday, a division bench of Chief Justice Satish Chandra Sharma and Justice Sanjeev Narula orally said: “Under the National Education Policy, once the decision is taken by the Government of India, Ministry of Education that admissions are to be done in Central Universities only on the basis of CUET, then you are not special.”

The court granted time to DU to file the counter affidavit in the matter, and also asked the Union of India to file its reply or seek appropriate instructions in the matter.

The bench made it clear that if no counter affidavit is filed by the next date of hearing, the matter will be heard finally on interim relief.

The DU's counsel submitted that till the next date of hearing, the university will not release any advertisement inviting applications for admissions in the five-year law courses