You are under ‘digital arrest‘: What you need to know about this scam

In yet another case of cyber fraud, a 77-year-old homemaker from Mumbai was kept under 'digital custody' for over a month and duped of Rs 3.8 crore by scammers posing as law enforcement officials investigating a fabricated money laundering case.

According to the police, the ordeal began when the victim received a phone call alleging that a parcel she had sent to Taiwan contained five passports, a bank card, 4 kg of clothes, and MDMA drugs. The woman, who resides with her husband while her children live abroad, denied sending any such parcel. However, she was told that her Aadhaar card was used in the purported crime.

The call was transferred to a person posing as a police officer who claimed that her Aadhaar card was linked to a money laundering case. The victim was coerced into downloading Skype and instructed to remain on 24/7 communication through the app without disconnecting or informing anyone.

Two individuals, pretending to be IPS officers Anand Rana and George Mathew from the finance department, demanded her bank details under the guise of verifying her innocence. They manipulated her into transferring funds to six different bank accounts, promising that the money would be returned if found "clear." To build trust, the scammers initially returned Rs 15 lakh before extracting the entire sum.

The woman was placed under "voluntary surveillance," with the scammers tracking her movements through a continuous WhatsApp call. Over a month, she transferred Rs 3.8 crore, believing it was part of the investigation.

The fraud came to light when the victim finally confided in her husband, who alerted the authorities. A case has been registered, and investigations are underway to trace the accused.

Cybercrime experts have urged citizens to exercise caution and avoid sharing personal or financial information over calls or messages. “Law enforcement agencies do not operate in this manner,” a police official stated, adding that no genuine officer would demand money transfers for investigations.