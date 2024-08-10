Your triumph testament to your sporting prowess: Kharge to Aman

Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, 9 August, congratulated wrestler Aman Sehrawat on his winning bronze at the Paris Olympics and said his triumph is a testament to his dedication, perseverance, and sporting prowess.

Living up to the expectations, Sehrawat bagged the men's 57kg free-style bronze medal at the Olympics with a commanding win over Darian Toi Cruz from Puerto Rico.

The 21-year-old U-23 world champion was the lone Indian male wrestler to qualify for the Paris Games and he did not disappoint, winning 13-5 in the bronze play-off at Champ de Mars Arena.

In a post on X, Kharge said, "Many Congratulations, Aman Sehrawat, on winning the bronze medal in Men's Freestyle 57 kg wrestling event at the Paris 2024 Olympics."