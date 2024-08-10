Your triumph testament to your sporting prowess: Kharge to Aman
Very happy to see India winning its sixth medal at the Paris Olympics, says Rahul Gandhi
Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge on Friday, 9 August, congratulated wrestler Aman Sehrawat on his winning bronze at the Paris Olympics and said his triumph is a testament to his dedication, perseverance, and sporting prowess.
Living up to the expectations, Sehrawat bagged the men's 57kg free-style bronze medal at the Olympics with a commanding win over Darian Toi Cruz from Puerto Rico.
The 21-year-old U-23 world champion was the lone Indian male wrestler to qualify for the Paris Games and he did not disappoint, winning 13-5 in the bronze play-off at Champ de Mars Arena.
In a post on X, Kharge said, "Many Congratulations, Aman Sehrawat, on winning the bronze medal in Men's Freestyle 57 kg wrestling event at the Paris 2024 Olympics."
"Your triumph is a testament to your dedication, perseverance, and sporting prowess," he said.
"Wishing you continued success and glory in your future endeavours!" the Congress chief added.
Former Congress president Rahul Gandhi too congratulated the grappler for his win.
In a post in Hindi on X, Gandhi said, "Hearty congratulations to Aman Sehrawat on winning the bronze medal in freestyle wrestling. Very happy to see India winning its sixth medal at the Paris Olympics."
He added, "The entire country is proud of the performance of our Olympic team."
