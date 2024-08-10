Wrestler Aman Sehrawat becomes India’s youngest Olympic medal winner

Grappler Aman Sehrawat became India's youngest-ever Olympic medallist by clinching the 57kg free-style category bronze less than a month after his 21st birthday to complete a memorable Games debut and lift the sagging spirits of the controversy-hit national wrestling contingent on Friday, 9 August.

Sehrawat, who turned 21 on 16 July, notched up a commanding 13-5 win over Puerto Rico's Darian Cruz in a high-intensity third-place contest.

Before him, the celebrated P V Sindhu held the title of being India's youngest Olympic podium finisher after she claimed a silver in the 2016 Games at the age of 21 years, one month and 14 days.

Sehrawat has not even completed a month since turning 21. His effort helped India win its sixth medal and move closer to the Tokyo Games tally of seven. The country has so far secured one silver and five bronze, including today's medal.

"It's been a long time since I won a medal for my country. I had to do something about it. I would like to say to the people of India that I will definitely win a gold for you in 2028," the youngster, who was raised by his grandfather after losing his parents as a child, said after his triumph.

"The target was gold but I had to be content with bronze this time. I had to forget the semifinal defeat. I told myself, let it go and focus on the next. Sushil pehlawan ji won two medals, I will win in 2028 and then in 2032 also," he added enthusiastically.