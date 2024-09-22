You're on verge of making history: Rahul Gandhi to Indian Team at Chess Olympiad

Leader of Opposition in the Lok Sabha Rahul Gandhi on Sunday, 22 September, wished Team India ahead of the decisive rounds at the Chess Olympiads, saying now is the time to seize the gold and show the world what India is made of.

Grandmaster and World Championship challenger D. Gukesh put it across Fabiano Caruana of United States to raise hopes of a maiden gold medal for the Indian men in the 45th Chess Olympiad in Budapest.

Indian women's team is also a favourite for the gold medal.