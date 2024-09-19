Chess Olympiad: Indian men, women’s teams now the flavour of Budapest

The global chess fraternity is raving about India at the ongoing Chess Olympiad in Budapest. After seven rounds of the 11-round Swiss system are done, both men and women’s team are poised at their respective top of the tables and within striking distance of historic gold medals.

A lot was said about how the Indian men’s team looked their strongest in history comprising of 18-year-old world title challenger Gukesh Dommaraj, Arjun Erigaisi, R. Praggnanandhaa and Pentala Harikrishna on the eve of their campaign. Not only they lived up to the promise, but have taken the title aspirations a notch higher when Gukesh wore down world No.8 Wei Yi in a battle lasting over six hours with a brilliant endgame to help India secure a 2.5-1.5 verdict against China.