Chess Olympiad: Erigaisi, Gukesh, Pragg lead mighty Indian challenge

Is 2024 going to be the watershed year for Indian chess?

Before Gukesh D. goes to match wits against reigning world champion Ding Liren of China for the FIDE world title in Singapore in November–December, the Chess Olympiad in Budapest sees an assembly of names with enough firepower to win India's first-ever gold.

Here’s a look at the team assembled for the showpiece of September 11–22: