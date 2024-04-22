Gukesh D, the boy who could soon be king

Could Gukesh D. be another Viswanathan Anand in the making? There will never again be anyone like the five-time world champion, but speculation has already begun about whether the precocious 17-year-old from Chennai, who has just become the youngest challenger to the FIDE world champion’s crown later this year, can be a worthy successor.

The Indian sports fraternity woke up to one of the high points in its sporting history on Monday when the world no. 6 confirmed his status as the youngest winner of the Candidates chess in Toronto to take on reigning world champion Ding Liren of China later this year. Gukesh accumulated nine out of a possible 14 points after drawing his final round game against American Hikaru Nakamura on Sunday.

"I am now relieved that it’s over,’’ the young champion said at his post-match press conference, soaking in his moment of glory but not losing sight of the bigger picture. ‘’The journey is only half done,’’ said Gukesh, referring to the bigger battle ahead.

The level of curiosity among the international media to get into the mind of the youngster was apparent, be it his preparation for such an important event, to any ritual which helps him stay calm and focused. Gukesh handled it well, without revealing much.