Gukesh wins Candidates, becomes youngest ever challenger for world title

India's 17-year-old Grandmaster D Gukesh scripted history by winning the Candidates Chess Tournament in Toronto to become the youngest-ever challenger to the world title.

He will take on the reigning world champion, China's Ding Liren, for the crown later in 2024.

Gukesh accumulated nine out of a possible 14 points in Toronto after drawing his final-round game against American Hikaru Nakamura.

He became only the second Indian after the great Viswanathan Anand to win the Candidates. Five-time world champion Viswanathan Anand's triumph came in 2014.