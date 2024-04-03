Candidates chess: Can Indian quintet hold their own among the challengers?

“Our chess players have been doing well for the last few decades. It has been getting better and better with each year with players raising the bar for the subsequent generation. It has all been leading up to this point. Suddenly we have a few youngsters who have been racing upwards at a breakneck speed. Right now India is probably the fastest-growing nation in the world in chess. Almost everyone in the sport agrees, the future of chess is with India,” RB Ramesh, coach of Praggnanandhaa, told Indian Express.

Of the five Indians headed to Toronto for the Candidates, only Humpy has experienced the pressure of playing at the event before. Historically, the Candidates tournament is notoriously tricky to win in the first go. A long line of world champions, from Viswanathan Anand to Magnus Carlsen to Bobby Fischer have had to learn their lessons the hard way in their debut Candidates.

The Indian players, in an effort to buck the trend, have resorted to divert their attention off the field in a tune-up for the event. ‘Prag’ had been playing beach volleyball and other sports to boost his aerobic fitness, as it is known that chess players burn thousands of calories every day even if they’re simply sitting still on the board. Vidit, on the other hand, took a trip to the Niagara Falls because his advisors wanted him to break the shackles of tournament routine.

For Gukesh, it’s been intense preparations as he has hired a team of four or five trainers and seconds to help him prepare.