Pragg sallies forth against Anish Giri in Tata Steel Chess

In the fifth round of the Tata Steel Chess Tournament just now, India’s won chess sensation Praggnanandhaa is sitting down to play Dutch grandmaster Anish Giri, who is leading after the fourth round.

Two other Indian players, Gukesh and Vidit Gujrathi, are taking on Ian Nepomniachtchi and Max Warmerdam respectively at the same time (6.30 pm IST, 18 January).

Praggnanandhaa is now third in the ranking, with 2.5 points in the Masters event. Having beaten world champion Ding Liren of China in the fourth round, Pragg will not be short on confidence.

Then again, Giri too is having a dream run and has taken a lead with 3.5 points. If the Indian teenage sensation manages to beat Giri, they will be even as far as points go.

A draw, however, will give Giri an almost unassailable lead with 4 points; defeating Praggnanandhaa will take him to 4.5 points.