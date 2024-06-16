Youth preparing for IIT-JEE dies by suicide in Kota

A 17-year-old preparing for the IIT-JEE competitive exam died by suicide, hanging himself in his room in Rajasthan's Kota city, police said on Sunday.

The youth, a resident of Bihar's Motihari, was a paying guest in a house near Samrat Chowk of Mahaveer Nagar area. His friends informed the paying guest house owner when he did not come out of his room until Saturday night, police said.

"A boy preparing for competitive exam died by suicide on Saturday night. He was found hanging in his room. No suicide note has been recovered yet. The post-mortem will be conducted once his family members arrive," said Mahaveer Nagar SHO Mahendra Maru.