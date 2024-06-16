Youth preparing for IIT-JEE dies by suicide in Kota
This is the 11th suicide by a student preparing for a competitive exam in Kota this year
A 17-year-old preparing for the IIT-JEE competitive exam died by suicide, hanging himself in his room in Rajasthan's Kota city, police said on Sunday.
The youth, a resident of Bihar's Motihari, was a paying guest in a house near Samrat Chowk of Mahaveer Nagar area. His friends informed the paying guest house owner when he did not come out of his room until Saturday night, police said.
"A boy preparing for competitive exam died by suicide on Saturday night. He was found hanging in his room. No suicide note has been recovered yet. The post-mortem will be conducted once his family members arrive," said Mahaveer Nagar SHO Mahendra Maru.
He added that the paying guest house owner informed the police when the student did not open the door. On receiving information, a team reached the spot and broke the door to find the student hanging.
The police brought him down and took him to the New Medical College Hospital, where the doctors declared him dead.
This is the 11th suicide by any student preparing for competitive exams in the education hub of Kota this year so far.
