YouTube hit by global outage affecting users in India and US

YouTube suffered a widespread global outage on Tuesday, leaving users across multiple countries unable to load videos or access key features on the platform.

The disruption affected users in India, the United States and several other regions, with many reporting that the app and website failed to function properly. Videos would not play, while others encountered repeated error messages stating that “something went wrong”.

Early in the incident, Google acknowledged the problem in a public update issued by TeamYouTube, saying it was aware that some users were experiencing difficulties and that teams were investigating.

A later update on the platform’s help page attributed the issue to a malfunction in its recommendations system, which prevented videos from appearing across various surfaces, including the homepage, the main app and related services such as YouTube Music and YouTube Kids.